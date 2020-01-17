HAINES CITY, Fla — A construction worker was rushed to the hospital on Friday, after being injured on the job in Haines City.
Police say a concrete wall collapsed on top of him, and he was trapped under concrete blocks near Davenport Boulevard and U.S. 27
The worker was freed and taken to Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
There is no word on his condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
