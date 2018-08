Today marks the greatest stock market run in history.

It has been eight years in the making.

The current bull run on Wall Street has lasted 3,453 days -- beating the bull market of the 90s that ended in the 2000 dot-com collapse.

10News talked to Raymond James Certified Financial Planner Dennis Briggs about what you should know about how it affects you. Scroll down to watch the full interview below.

