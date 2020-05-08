x
Drive-in movie theaters coming to Walmart parking lots around Tampa Bay

Some of the movies being shown include "Wonder Woman," "Space Jam" and "Black Panther."
We are all really missing the thrill of going to the movies, and around the country, people are looking to the last remaining drive-in theaters for some socially-distanced entertainment.

The latest business to offer that drive-in experience is none other than Walmart, which is turning its parking lots into drive-ins.

Those pop-up drive-ins are coming to a dozen Walmart stores in the Tampa Bay area Aug. 14 through Oct. 21. 

The company said you'll get to see these movies play in Walmart parking lots:

  • Wonder Woman
  • Spy Kids
  • Space Jam
  • Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
  • Ghostbusters (1984)
  • The Wizard of Oz
  • Black Panther
  • E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
  • Friday Night Lights

Walmart said the availability of movies is subject to change, and in a release noted other movies that could play at the drive-ins.

Here's what Tampa Bay area stores will have pop-up drive-in theaters:

  • Pinellas Park
  • Wesley Chapel
  • Bradenton
  • Winter Haven
  • Mulberry
  • Lakeland
  • Tampa
  • Spring Hill
  • Inverness

Elsewhere in Florida, drive-ins will come to Walmart stores in Miami, Pembroke Pines and Avon Park.

Starting at 5 p.m. EST Wednesday, exact dates, store locations and movies will be revealed here. You'll also be able to purchase tickets at that time.

