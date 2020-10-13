Walmart stores to host drive-thru trick-or-treating

Halloween events, especially trick-or-treating, will look much different this year due to the pandemic.
But, there are some places trying to make sure kids can still get plenty of candy on Halloween.
More than a dozen Walmart stores in the Tampa Bay area will host drive-thru trick-or-treating experiences in their parking lots. The company said the events are for customers looking for "safe, less traditional Halloween haunts."
Walmart said the drive-thru trick-or-treating events will be contactless and socially distanced.
The event is free for kids of all ages and their families and runs 2-7 p.m. select days starting Oct. 15.
Here's what Tampa Bay stores are participating:
Sarasota Walmart Supercenter
8320 Lockwood Ridge Rd., Sarasota
Thursday, Oct. 15
North Port Walmart Supercenter
17000 Tamiami Trail, North Port
Friday, Oct. 16
Palmetto Walmart Supercenter
508 10th St. E, Palmetto
Saturday, Oct. 17
Brandon Walmart Supercenter
1208 E Brandon Blvd., Brandon
Sunday, Oct. 18
Bartow Walmart Supercenter
1050 E Van Fleet Dr., Bartow
Monday, Oct. 19
Winter Haven Walmart Supercenter
7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd., Winter Haven
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Plant City Walmart Supercenter
2602 James L Redman Pkwy., Plant City
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Zephyrhills Walmart Supercenter
7631 Gall Blvd., Zephyrhills
Thursday, Oct. 22
Tampa Walmart Supercenter
19910 Bruce B Downs Blvd., Tampa
Friday, Oct. 23
Tampa Walmart Supercenter
8220 N Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa
Saturday, Oct. 24
Pinellas Park Walmart Supercenter
8001 US Highway 19 N, Pinellas Park
Sunday, Oct. 25
Largo Walmart Supercenter
2677 Roosevelt Boulevard, Largo
Monday, Oct. 26
Largo Walmart Supercenter
990 Missouri Ave N, Largo
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Clearwater Walmart Supercenter
23106 US Highway 19 N, Clearwater
Wednesday, Oct. 28
Palm Harbor Walmart Supercenter
35404 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor
Thursday, Oct. 29
Port Richey Walmart Supercenter
8701 US Highway 19, Port Richey
Friday, Oct. 30
Hudson Walmart Supercenter
12610 US Highway 19, Hudson
Saturday, Oct. 31
