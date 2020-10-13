Walmart stores to host drive-thru trick-or-treating

More than a dozen Tampa Bay area stores will host trick-or-treating in their parking lots.

Halloween events, especially trick-or-treating, will look much different this year due to the pandemic.

But, there are some places trying to make sure kids can still get plenty of candy on Halloween.

More than a dozen Walmart stores in the Tampa Bay area will host drive-thru trick-or-treating experiences in their parking lots. The company said the events are for customers looking for "safe, less traditional Halloween haunts."

Walmart said the drive-thru trick-or-treating events will be contactless and socially distanced.

The event is free for kids of all ages and their families and runs 2-7 p.m. select days starting Oct. 15.

Here's what Tampa Bay stores are participating:

Sarasota Walmart Supercenter

8320 Lockwood Ridge Rd., Sarasota

Thursday, Oct. 15

North Port Walmart Supercenter

17000 Tamiami Trail, North Port

Friday, Oct. 16

Palmetto Walmart Supercenter

508 10th St. E, Palmetto

Saturday, Oct. 17

Brandon Walmart Supercenter

1208 E Brandon Blvd., Brandon

Sunday, Oct. 18

Bartow Walmart Supercenter

1050 E Van Fleet Dr., Bartow

Monday, Oct. 19

Winter Haven Walmart Supercenter

7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd., Winter Haven

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Plant City Walmart Supercenter

2602 James L Redman Pkwy., Plant City

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Zephyrhills Walmart Supercenter

7631 Gall Blvd., Zephyrhills

Thursday, Oct. 22

Tampa Walmart Supercenter

19910 Bruce B Downs Blvd., Tampa

Friday, Oct. 23

Tampa Walmart Supercenter

8220 N Dale Mabry Hwy., Tampa

Saturday, Oct. 24

Pinellas Park Walmart Supercenter

8001 US Highway 19 N, Pinellas Park

Sunday, Oct. 25

Largo Walmart Supercenter

2677 Roosevelt Boulevard, Largo

Monday, Oct. 26

Largo Walmart Supercenter

990 Missouri Ave N, Largo

Tuesday, Oct. 27

Clearwater Walmart Supercenter

23106 US Highway 19 N, Clearwater

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Palm Harbor Walmart Supercenter

35404 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor

Thursday, Oct. 29

Port Richey Walmart Supercenter

8701 US Highway 19, Port Richey

Friday, Oct. 30

Hudson Walmart Supercenter

12610 US Highway 19, Hudson

Saturday, Oct. 31

