Hillsborough public health officials issue warning about 'spice' before the holidays

TAMPA, Fla — After a rash of patients were treated for severe bleeding, officials are issuing another warning about synthetic marijuana.

"What they're presenting with is basically bleeding that won't stop. It's very serious. It is, in fact, life-threatening," Ryan Pedigo, Hillsborough County's director of public health said.

Pedigo says the drug 'Spice' is dangerous and deadly and the need to stop spiked synthetic marijuana from being distributed is great.

"It's really hard to pinpoint when we're looking at it from the county level, you know, where this stuff is being passed around from. We just don't know at this point," Pedigo said.

Most cases are being found north of downtown Tampa. Evidence shows many who purchased the 'Spice' laced with rat poison got it from Ybor City.

"This could have been a batch or a limited amount that was being distributed," Pedigo said.

Cases went from two at the beginning of December to 15 and then 40 in the following weeks. So far, more than 50 cases have been confirmed. Two people died from the drug.

"We were able to determine that these cases were only appearing in Hillsborough County. There were no other cases in any of the surrounding counties, or even the state for that matter," Pedigo said.

There are no cases nationally, but with patients being anywhere from 20 to 63 years old, the fear now is cases will rise after the holidays.