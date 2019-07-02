CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police officers had their hands full with a bald eagle Thursday.

Officers helped a bird rescue group get the injured bird off the streets.

Police said the eagle had an injured wing and was taken to get medical attention.

Police said the bird was hit by a vehicle near Glen Oaks Park.

