CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater police officers had their hands full with a bald eagle Thursday.
Officers helped a bird rescue group get the injured bird off the streets.
Police said the eagle had an injured wing and was taken to get medical attention.
Police said the bird was hit by a vehicle near Glen Oaks Park.
What other people are reading right now:
- Two men accused of plotting to groom and rape a 3-year-old girl
- A giant cross just washed ashore and nobody knows where it came from
- Governor announces $422 million in teacher bonuses
►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.
Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.