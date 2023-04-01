Sofia’s father shot and killed her before killing himself at their home on Bucktail Avenue on Dec. 30, sources tell First Coast News.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Update: First Coast News is choosing not to stream the funeral out of respect for the family.

Family and community members gathered Friday to remember Sofia Cardona, the Nocatee 5th grader who died shortly before the new year.

A visitation was held from 3 to 4 p.m. in St. John Paul II Catholic Church located at 127 Stone Mason Way, Ponte Vedra Beach. A funeral service started at 4 p.m. with a reception to follow.

The family released the following statement:

“To the community of Nocatee and friends from afar, Thank you. Words cannot express the depth of our gratitude for the overwhelming support you have extended to us – day one. Your words, actions, kindness and compassion have given us the strength and hope to face another minute, hour, day. Sofia loved this community; you have loved her back; and her light will lead the way. Thank you so much.

To those whom we have never met, Thank you. Sofia is the light that connects us, and we thank you for sharing your strength with us. This has given us hope as we clearly see the power of humanity.

To the press, we understand your curiosity and the role you play in reporting news events. We respectfully ask for privacy, the time and space to solely focus on honoring our Sofia. We need her light to always shine on us -- in a way that heals our family and positively connects our community.

Thank you all from the bottom of our hearts.”

The principal of Palm Valley Academy previously sent a letter to families saying that they will have grief counselors at school when students return from break

You can click here to see the list of resources that the St. Johns county school district listed on their website to speak to children about grief and loss.