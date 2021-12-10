Gov. DeSantis proposing new legislation to secure state's border at news conference in Jacksonville

He will be joined by Congressman John Rutherford, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, Sheriff Mike Williams and members of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is proposing new legislation to crackdown on the issue of undocumented migrants allegedly being brought into the state by President Biden's administration.

During a news conference in Jacksonville Friday, DeSantis says the practice helps contribute to larger socio-economic issues, including crime.

“Cartels are eating our lunch with what is going on with these border policies…," said DeSantis. "So we filed suit against the Biden administration several months ago again about challenging the catch and release policies. That case is still pending in the Northern District of Florida in the Pensacola division, but I will tell you, already we've seen movement."

DeSantis is proposing legislation to "strengthen Florida to fight back against the border crisis". Specifically, he says that any contractor involved with moving people illegally to our state will be barred from doing business in Florida.

Additionally, he will require any private business involved in such practices to pay state restitution for each person they are reportedly harboring.

In the past, DeSantis has used the Jacksonville murder case involving 24-year-old Yery Noel Medina Ulloa as a flash point for his argument against the practice. City and government officials have since confirmed that Ulloa was on one of these flights posing as a juvenile before allegedly stabbing someone to death in the Monument area.