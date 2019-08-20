A large boom could be heard early Tuesday morning at Tampa International Airport, where crews demolished the old red side rental car garage around 2 a.m.

As a precaution, the airport was temporarily closed during the implosion. The blast was the last part of a months-long project to remove the seven-story structure.

Construction crews are now working to clear the rubble.

Airport leaders say the milestone marked the culmination of thousands of hours of planning. The implosion makes way for the second phase of the airport's master plan to continue. By demolishing the structure, there will be more room for express curbsides meant to speed up travel for passengers without checked luggage.

Getting rid of the garage also makes room for a new guideway to the future Airside D. Once the 16-gate Airside D is completed in the final phase of the airport's upgrade plan, TPA will be able to accommodate 34 million passengers a year.

Progress toward that goal has already been made in recent years. The first phase of the overhaul wrapped up in 2018 with projects that were geared toward decongesting roadways, improving the rental car experience and tram system, and building new shops and restaurants inside.

