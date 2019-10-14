CLEARWATER, Fla. — They have just a little more than two weeks to pack up and get out, but many families remaining in the Southern Comfort mobile home park off U.S. 19 in Clearwater don’t know where they will go next.

After ongoing problems with water contamination on-site, a judge ordered the park to be shut down.

One neighbor told 10News she and her family have lived in the park for 10 years. She believes the water contamination contributed to health problems, like diarrhea in her disabled son. She added that she does not yet have a place to go once the park closes on Halloween.

According to court documents, the park had been operating without a domestic wastewater permit since 2011. Neighbors received multiple letters over time advising them to boil water used for drinking, dishes, making ice and brushing teeth.

One couple has filed a lawsuit against the park alleging skin issues that developed from using unsafe water.

The Department of Environmental Protection has had a lawsuit against the park since 2010.

