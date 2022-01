The road closure is expected to last until Monday, Jan. 31.

TAMPA, Fla. — A section of roadway in Tampa will completely shut down this evening in order for crews to repair a water main break.

According to city leaders, at 10 p.m. on Thursday, crews will close E. 109th Ave. between N. Nebraska Ave. and N. Jasmine Ave. in order to repair the water main.

The road closure is expected to last until Monday, Jan. 31.

City leaders did not provide any further details on the water main break.