Water main break causes flooding in Belleair, fire rescue says

The fire department warns people to avoid the area.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A water main break has caused flooding in the area of U.S. 19 and Belleair, Clearwater Fire Rescue says.

Just before 8 p.m. Friday, the department tweeted a photo of the flooding, cautioning people to avoid the area of "the southbound service road and Belleair west of the intersection." Crews have shut down that area to work on the broken line.

The access lanes of the access road and Belleair Rd. west of U.S. 19 are shut down due to the high water in the area. Crews say U.S. 19 is not impacted by the closures.

