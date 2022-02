Tampa officials say the road closure may impact events happening in the downtown area.

TAMPA, Fla. — A section of South Howard Avenue in Tampa has been closed down following a water main break, city officials say.

According to the city, the road is closed between West Morrison Avenue and West Swann Avenue.

While the break has been repaired, the city says crews are on schedule to complete any associated road work by 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26.

Because of the closure, the city says there may be some extra traffic impacting events happening in the downtown area.