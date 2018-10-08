Water services will be out for several hours in a Brandon neighborhood after a vehicle hit a fire hydrant, Hillsborough County officials say.

The vehicle hit the hydrant near Rutherford Drive and East Wheeler Road. The water had to be shut off to the Lake Shore Ranch community to repair the damage. About 270 to 300 homes are affected.

Water was shut off about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, and repairs are expected to take three or four hours.

After service is restored, officials recommend users boil their water as a precaution until an all-clear notice is issued.

