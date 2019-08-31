TAMPA, Fla. — A man has been rushed to the hospital after going into the water -- possibly to retrieve his fishing pole.

It happened just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday near the Gasparilla boat ramp off Bayshore Boulevard.

Investigators say he went into the water and didn't resurface. While Tampa police aren't entirely sure how he ended up in the water, a witness said he'd gone into the water to get his fishing pole.

Police divers responded to the scene and pulled him out after an underwater search. He was found unconscious and may have been underwater for more than 30 minutes.

Tampa Fire Rescue took him to Tampa General Hospital, where his condition was not immediately clear.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.