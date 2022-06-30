Local fire departments team up to host children's life jacket giveaway

The event will be at Archibald Beach Park from 10 a.m. to noon.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Fire Rescue, Seminole Fire Rescue and Madeira Beach Fire Department are teaming up to host a children's life jacket giveaway event on Friday.

The event will be at Archibald Beach Park from 10 a.m. to noon. According to a news release, the purpose of the event is prevent water tragedies and to teach about water safety.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, drowning is the leading cause of unintentional death in the United States among children 1 to 4 years old and the third leading cause of unintentional death among children.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the state leads the nation in yearly boating deaths.