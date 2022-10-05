Tampa Bay Water to test emergency siren system

The siren will sound at 9 a.m. and will include three to five short blasts lasting ten to 20 seconds each.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Water will test its emergency sirens system Wednesday morning at the C.W. Bill Young Regional Reservoir, according to the news release.

The sirens will sound off at 9 a.m. and will include three to five short blasts lasting ten to 20 seconds each, authorities wrote in the release.

Authorities say the purpose of this test is to ensure the sirens are effective in the event of an actual emergency.

If residents have any questions or concerns about the sirens or the regularly scheduled testing, they may call Tampa Bay Water's dedicated hotline at 1-866-INFO-H20 (1-866-463-6420) or email reservoir@tampabaywater.org. People can also sign up for email reminders of when the sirens will be tested at tampabaywater.org/sirentest.

Water authorities say if there is an actual emergency, the sirens will sound in a continuous blast. Hillsborough County Emergency Management will immediately contact residents using text messages, emails and telephone calls. Emergency responders will be dispatched to direct residents to safe evacuation routes.

To receive emergency notifications, residents should sign-up and register their contact information by visiting here.

