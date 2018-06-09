The results are in. Round two of water tests taken to measure lead levels at Polk County schools were announced Thursday.

While there was an improvement over their initial numbers, the district says there’s still some work to do.

“We have made great strides,” said Rory Luce, speaking on behalf of the district.

Polk school workers are now replacing sinks and taking more samples, hoping to find and fix whatever was leeching lead into the water supply.

The toxic heavy metal was found at four of the first five schools they tested.

“We found stop valves that actually had a lead component in the seat, when it drops in there to seal the water off,” said Luce. “So, those are all potential reasons why we have the elevated samples at specific locations.”

The first four locations were Cleveland Court, Union Academy, Inwood elementary, and Winston Academy of Engineering.

But round two of the testing showed with some minor fixes, Cleveland Court and Inwood were now in the clear.

At Union Academy, lead levels above 15 parts per billion were still present in four spots.

There was still another at Winston Academy.

“At Union Academy ... we actually had an increase here,” said Luce, “It went from 38.7 to 48.9. That’s the only case that actually went up. That’s close. But it’s concerning.”

“It creeped me out for a little,” said Luis Cortez, an eighth-grader who attends Union Academy.

Cortez says the kids are getting bottled water in the meantime, and they’re also using it for cooking on campus.

“But, I mean it’s good that they closed it down,” said Cortez. “We don’t have to worry about it anymore.”

School officials say the next step is to replace the entire sink or water fountain fixture still showing elevated lead levels. Not just parts: everything will be removed back to the wall.

Then, officials say they plan to test the water a third time, and they are confident that will have done the trick.

“If the water coming into that building branches into nine different locations and they’re all fine and only one is wrong, with an elevated level, it indicates us that there’s nothing wrong with the piping, there’s nothing wrong with the water that is transmitted to these other nine locations,” said Luce. “It’s something at that actual location.”

If, for whatever reason, the third round of tests still comes back with lead levels that are too high, officials say it is likely they would have to get into the walls and go through the much more expensive step of replacing pipes.

They could also opt to simply take a fixture out of service.

The district intends to test about 10 to 12 schools every week at this point, using the same test-and-repair procedure. Eventually, the plan is to reach all 150 schools district-wide.

So far, the repair process has been relatively inexpensive: about $1,000 to test each school, and repairs are running between $50 and $200.

At schools given the all-clear, they are no longer shipping-in water, but school officials say if it makes parents more comfortable, they can still send their kids to school with bottled water.

