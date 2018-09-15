WAUCHULA, Fla.—More local lineworkers are heading north to help with the areas hit hard by Florence.

Peace River Electric Cooperative sent a crew to Shallotte, North Carolina to help Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation restore power and repair damages caused by the storm.

Shallot is only 30 minutes away from where Hurricane Florence made landfall.

LIVE UPDATES: Florence leaves path of destruction along NC coast

PRECO is sending eight lineworkers, four bucket trucks, one line truck, two flatbed trucks and one side-by-side all-terrain vehicle. PRECO lineworkers will work with Brunswick EMC to replace poles and repair damaged power lines and equipment.

“Just one year ago, PRECO was fortunate to receive help from other electric co-ops across the country when we restored power following Hurricane Irma, so we are pleased to help others recover,” said Randy Shaw, PRECO CEO. “Cooperation among cooperatives is critical to restoring power as quickly and safely as possible after catastrophic events such as Hurricane Florence.”

MORE: Duke Energy Florida sending 1K workers to help restore power after Florence makes landfall

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP