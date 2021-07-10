x
Wawa offers free iced coffee to celebrate Lightning Stanley Cup win

On Monday, Wawa stores across the Tampa Bay will participate in the deal in honor of the official parade day.
Credit: AP
FILE - This April 2, 2015 file photo shows a Wawa convenience store in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

TAMPA, Fla. — The celebration continues in Tampa Bay with the Lightning's back-to-back Stanley Cup wins. 

On Monday, Wawa says it will offer free any-size iced coffee and fountain drinks to "toast" keeping Lord Stanley in the Bay. 

All Wawa stores in the following Tampa Bay counties will participate in the offer: Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Citrus and Manatee — a total of 70 stores.

“Wawa is thrilled to celebrate Tampa Bay’s latest championship with free, any size Fresh Brewed Iced Coffee and fountain beverage on Parade Day in all of our stores across the Tampa region,” said Robert Yeatts, Sr. Director of Store Operations, in a statement. 

“Like our friends and neighbors in Tampa, we are incredibly excited to have not only the reigning champions in both hockey and football, but to celebrate Tampa Bay’s historic feat of winning back-to-back championships! We look forward to celebrating another win with our Tampa-area customers and associates with a toast as the community comes together to celebrate the Big Win in style!”

