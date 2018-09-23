It's been a year since Hurricane Maria tore through the island of Puerto Rico.

Since then thousands of people have left the American territory and moved to Tampa Bay.

Many like Lourdes Torres and Rolando Colon came to Florida with nothing.

The memories are still vividly painful, having to leave their home to get Colon the proper treatment to fight his cancer.

“We had to leave our family, leave everything to come here,” Torres said. “A place unknown, where we didn't know anyone.”

Torres described the moment Hurricane Maria approached their home.

Water was rushing inside, and the windows exploded. They both thought they were going to die. Food and water were scarce.

After a few weeks, Torres made the decision to leave Puerto Rico with Colon after his doctor recommended he start treatment at Moffit Cancer Center.

They lived in a hotel for almost nine months before getting in contact with Jeannie Caderin, founder of Somos Puerto Rico Tampa, who helped Torres and Colon find an apartment.

Caderin has helped hundreds of families get back on their feet but says many are in still in need. Putting down payments for rent deposits and learning the language are just some of the hurdles.

“Most of them are working,” Caderin said. “I've been able to help more than 400 families find jobs, housing, and supplies. Whatever they need but sometimes it's hard because many of them are making minimum wage.”

Torres and Colon still have family in Puerto Rico who are struggling. One day wants to go back home, but for now, they say it's just too painful.

