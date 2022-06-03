Dressed in orange, people plan to call for an end to gun violence

As part of the national 'Wear Orange' movement, people are expected to gather at Tampa's Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park to demand action against gun violence.

TAMPA, Fla. — As part of a national movement against gun violence, called "Wear Orange," people will gather in Tampa’s Curtis Hixon Park on Friday evening, June 3.

The first Friday in June is now recognized as National Gun Violence Awareness Day, followed by Wear Orange Weekend. This year, Wear Orange will take place from June 3-5, 2022.

According to the Wear Orange organization website, the color orange was selected to represent the gun violence prevention movement because it's what hunters wear in the forest to signal others to not shoot in their direction.

The event in Tampa is scheduled to be held at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park at 6 p.m. Friday. There will be a Peace Walk down the Riverwalk at 7:30 p.m.

"Please bring a photo of your loved one if you are a gun violence survivor," organizers wrote.

