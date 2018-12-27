What's better than a taco?

How about a free taco.

That's what Tijuana Flats Restaurants are offering when you stop into any Tampa-area locations Thursday.

All they're asking for in return is you to be rocking your Tampa Bay Lightning gear. As if you needed an extra excuse to wear your gear, but hey, a free taco is a free taco.

Tijuana Flats says they will continue to do this every Thursday as part of the new #ThunderThursdaze for the Lightning.

You are welcome.

