Wearing more than one mask at a time: Experts give their take

HUNTSVILLE, Ala —

Just this week, Dr. Anthony Fauci was asked if people should wear more than one mask at once. He said it “just makes common sense that it'll likely be more effective”.

So, should we all be doing this? Do all experts agree?

Our team went looking for some answers.

Dr. Ali Hassoun tells our reporter, “I can tell you, you know, from our studies in different masks and methods of transmission of the virus-- I don’t think you really need to layer multiple masks on the top of each other.”

Dr. Ali Hassoun is an infectious disease specialist with Huntsville Hospital. He says one multi-layer mask should be enough. He adds, “As long as you use an effective mask, you don’t need to double up with two or three or four. Really, you don’t need to do that.”

Dr. Fauci stirred up a few questions after saying wearing more than one mask “likely does” bring more protection on in interview with NBC News Today. He says “...it just makes common sense that it likely would be more effective.”

Our Verify Team asks Dr. Fauci about doubling up on masks.

Dr. Anthony Fauci tells Verify, “A lot of people are putting in on two masks. I've done that myself. And the reason is, you can be common sense and say if it's a physical barrier, maybe I'd feel more comfortable. If I had two physical barriers, there's no evidence and yet there may be accumulated in the CDC will react accordingly. The reason why the CDC hasn't changed, the recommendation is that they don't have the scientific evidence to say that two are better than one. But if a person wants to put on two masks, I see no reason to tell them not to.”

Dr. Hassoun says just having an effective mask on is most important. But, some masks offer more protection than others. He says, “For example, the cloth mask-- if it doesn't have multiple layers, it’s not going to be as effective as what we call the surgical mask.”

When it comes to masks with valves and special filters, Dr. Hassoun says, “It might not have been really fully tested.”