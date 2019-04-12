'It's like losing a piece of Ruskin'

A massive fire at a business in Ruskin shut down US 41 and injured one person on Tuesday. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue says they battled the flames at a furniture store near US 41 for about an hour and a half until they were able to get them under control.

They say the business, Wild Bill's Furniture, was a total loss.

House Judiciary Committee takes up impeachment with hearing today

Responsible for drafting articles of impeachment, the Judiciary Committee prepared Wednesday morning for its first hearing since the release of a 300-page report by Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee that found “serious misconduct” by the president.

New Disney ride puts you in the middle of epic 'Star Wars' battle

Rise of the Resistance officially opens Thursday at Galaxy's Edge in Disney World -- before Disneyland in California gets it next month.

Disney describes it as “one of the most immersive, ambitious and technologically advanced attractions" the parks have ever created.

