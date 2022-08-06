What's happening this weekend? A glance at Aug. 6-7 events

From comedy shows to movie showings and theatrical performances, 10 Tampa Bay's got you covered this weekend.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The first weekend of August is bringing a summer full of events before students go back to school in the Tampa Bay area.

Take a look at what's happening Aug. 6 through Aug. 7 to see what piques your interest.

When: 7:30 p.m., Aug. 7, 2022

Where: Tampa Improv Comedy Theater

How much: $48 - $288

What: Comedian and actor Marlon Wayans is making a stop at Tampa Improv on his tour, "Marlon Wayans: The Microphone Fiend Tour." Ticket prices start at $48 for a single person and rise to $288 for a table of six.

When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6, 2022

Where: MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater

How much: $25 - $99

What: Disney Concerts and Live Nation are bringing the hit Walt Disney Movie Encanto to Tampa in "Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour." Disney enthusiasts and lovers of Mirabel will be able to jam out during the feature-length film with an on-stage band celebrating the record-breaking hit songs from the movie's soundtrack.

When: Aug. 6 - Aug. 7, 2022

Where: Fringe Central

How much: Free for kids, $10 for adults

What: The Everglads are heading to Tampa, packing the tunes and joyful melodies for kids to sing along and dance to. In addition, "A Goofy Musical" will feature students of Theatre eXceptional. The two-day event will also feature arts and crafts and storytime.

When: 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m., Aug. 6, 2022

Where: ROC Park, Madeira Beach, Florida

How much: $15.99 - 25.99 + $5.97 fee, prices ranges for different ages and specials for couples.

What: The Tampa Water Lantern Festival will feature...lanterns, of course. Attendees will receive a floating lantern kit and LED candle. Don't worry, this festival won't be wasteful. The event also comes with lantern retrieval and a water clean-up initiative.

When: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Aug. 7, 2022

Where: Hyde Park Village, Tampa, Florida

How much: Free

What: The open-air retail space and event destination is awaiting shoppers with more than 100 vendors. Between local food, handcrafts and live music, guests will have their hands full.

When: 1 p.m., Aug. 7, 2022

Where: Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

How much: General admission starts at $5, family four-pack for $30