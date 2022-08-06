x
What's happening this weekend? A glance at Aug. 6-7 events

From comedy shows to movie showings and theatrical performances, 10 Tampa Bay's got you covered this weekend.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The first weekend of August is bringing a summer full of events before students go back to school in the Tampa Bay area. 

Take a look at what's happening Aug. 6 through Aug. 7 to see what piques your interest.

Marlon Wayans: The Microphone Fiend Tour

When: 7:30 p.m., Aug. 7, 2022

Where: Tampa Improv Comedy Theater

How much: $48 - $288

What: Comedian and actor Marlon Wayans is making a stop at Tampa Improv on his tour, "Marlon Wayans: The Microphone Fiend Tour." Ticket prices start at $48 for a single person and rise to $288 for a table of six.

Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert

When: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 6, 2022

Where: MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater

How much: $25 - $99

What: Disney Concerts and Live Nation are bringing the hit Walt Disney Movie Encanto to Tampa in "Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour." Disney enthusiasts and lovers of Mirabel will be able to jam out during the feature-length film with an on-stage band celebrating the record-breaking hit songs from the movie's soundtrack.

Tampa Kids Fringe 2022

When: Aug. 6 - Aug. 7, 2022

Where: Fringe Central

How much: Free for kids, $10 for adults

What: The Everglads are heading to Tampa, packing the tunes and joyful melodies for kids to sing along and dance to. In addition, "A Goofy Musical" will feature students of Theatre eXceptional. The two-day event will also feature arts and crafts and storytime.

Water Lantern Festival

When: 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m., Aug. 6, 2022

Where: ROC Park, Madeira Beach, Florida

How much: $15.99 - 25.99 + $5.97 fee, prices ranges for different ages and specials for couples.

What: The Tampa Water Lantern Festival will feature...lanterns, of course. Attendees will receive a floating lantern kit and LED candle. Don't worry, this festival won't be wasteful. The event also comes with lantern retrieval and a water clean-up initiative.

Fresh Market at Hyde Park Village

When: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Aug. 7, 2022

Where: Hyde Park Village, Tampa, Florida

How much: Free

What: The open-air retail space and event destination is awaiting shoppers with more than 100 vendors. Between local food, handcrafts and live music, guests will have their hands full.

1982 Summer Movie Series

When: 1 p.m., Aug. 7, 2022

Where: Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

How much: General admission starts at $5, family four-pack for $30

What: Part of the 1982 Summer Series of films playing, the acclaimed musical comedy-drama directed by John Huston follows a young orphan named Annie in New York City during the Great Depression as she is taken in by the richest billionaire, Oliver Warbucks.

