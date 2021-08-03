Weeki Wachee Spring State Park mermaid shows, wilderness cruise temporarily closed

The closure went into effect July 30.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — The mermaid shows and wilderness cruise at Weeki Wachee Springs State Park are temporarily unavailable, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection said.

The closure went into effect on July 30.

"Wherever possible, DEP has shifted resources from other state parks to assist with staffing shortages so that all parks could remain open to the public," DEP said in a news release.

Unfortunately, the department is unable to immediately shift resources for the park to continue full operation at Weeki Wachee Springs State Park.