PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- Residents of North and South Carolina continue to piece their lives together in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.

When it came time to help, Tampa Bay rescue personnel were ready to answer the call with assistance.

The team was sent on a 14-day deployment to North Carolina to help with some of the hardest hit areas.

FL SERT Region 4/6 All Hazard Management team returned to Pasco County Fire Station 23 in Lutz Wednesday afternoon.

The team consisted of members of Pasco County Fire Rescue, Pasco County Emergency Management, Florida Department of Emergency Management, USF Emergency Management, Pinellas County Emergency Management, Lakeland Fire Rescue, and the Lakeland Police Department.

Welcome home!

