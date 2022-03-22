Pasco deputies try to identify man who approached 2 homes

Investigators say he said he was with the Department of Health and Human Services.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — The Pasco Sheriff's Office is looking for help identifying a man who deputies linked to what they described as a "suspicious incident" in the Wesley Chapel area.

Investigators say the man approached at least two homes around 11 a.m. on March 16.

"The individual claimed to be from the Department of Health and Human Services conducting a mental health survey," the sheriff's office wrote in a statement. "When the individual was asked for identification, he evaded the question."

According to law enforcement, the person was wearing a baseball cap, light pants and a two-toned shirt. Deputies say he was driving a dark gray Toyota Camry with Florida license plate 75BICQ.