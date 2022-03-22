Pasco deputies try to identify man who approached 2 homes

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — The Pasco Sheriff's Office is looking for help identifying a man who deputies linked to what they described as a "suspicious incident" in the Wesley Chapel area.
Investigators say the man approached at least two homes around 11 a.m. on March 16.
"The individual claimed to be from the Department of Health and Human Services conducting a mental health survey," the sheriff's office wrote in a statement. "When the individual was asked for identification, he evaded the question."
According to law enforcement, the person was wearing a baseball cap, light pants and a two-toned shirt. Deputies say he was driving a dark gray Toyota Camry with Florida license plate 75BICQ.
Authorities are asking anyone who recognizes him to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 22009559. People can also submit tips online by clicking here.