TAMPA, Fla — The Bay Cannon Beer Company’s arrival to Main Street in West Tampa signals a comeback for an area long neglected -- depending on who you ask.

Since 2015, the area has undergone a major population shift, with a large portion of the African American community moving out.



The city has invested in redeveloping West Tampa, particularly along the riverfront, as more people express desires for urban living.

The Bay Cannon Beer Company came to the area as part of that wave, looking to invest in the community by bringing food and entertainment.

However, the loss of much of the African American population has started the gradual demise of the local black business population, which relied on those customers for business.

Tonight on 10News, hear from business owners with two very different perspectives on what it means to redevelop West Tampa.

