TAMPA, Fla. — After multiple shootings and a double murder shook the community, neighbors in West Tampa will get cameras along Main Street to monitor crime.

“It's too much shooting going on in West Tampa, and too much crime going on for us to ignore it. And if we have the money to put up some cameras, maybe it might save a life, maybe it might solve a crime. But, without them, I think our chances are less,” Joe Robinson, chair of the West Tampa Community Redevelopment Area Community Advisory Committee, told 10News on Thursday.

The cameras would go in at the intersections of Rome, Albany, Howard and Armenia and would be monitored by the Tampa Police Department. Robinson said the West Tampa CRA board voted to install the cameras back in October; city council leaders approved the request on Thursday.

“The only cost we would have would be the cost of installation. We talked about whether it would be a civil rights violation…I was concerned about that,” Robinson said, adding that the crime, in this case, outweighs privacy concerns. “Businesses are having to lock their doors in the daytime just to maintain business, and that's not the way to do business.”

RELATED: Man accused of killing Tampa couple on Halloween

RELATED: TECO gives timeline for West Tampa street light upgrades

Robinson has pushed for other safety measures over the years, including improved lighting throughout West Tampa.

Tampa Electric is currently working with the city of Tampa’s Bright Light, Safe Nights program to convert hundreds of dim, sodium lights to brighter, LED lights. “It’s very serious. It’s a safety issue. Sometimes, it’s a matter of life and death,” Robinson told 10News earlier this year.

TECO spokesperson Cherie Jacobs previously told 10News many of the new lights should be up by the end of this year. Robinson said he expects the cameras to go up by the beginning of next year.

Emerald Morrow is a reporter with 10News WTSP. Like her on Facebook and follow her on Twitter. You can also email her at emorrow@wtsp.com.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter