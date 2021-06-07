Deputies: Man arrested, charged with murder in Westchase homicide

The arrest caps off a nearly two month long investigation.

WESTCHASE, Fla. — An arrest has been made in connection to a homicide that occurred earlier this year in Westchase.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says Orbo Bailey, 54, faces murder and robbery charges after a nearly two-month-long investigation.

Authorities were called around 3 p.m. on April 23 to the area of Old Linebaugh Avenue and Sheldon Road for a person who was seen on the ground. The sheriff's office said a man was found dead with upper body trauma.