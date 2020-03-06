Westfield Countryside mall temporarily closes due to safety concerns

It's not the only mall to shut down amid protests in the Tampa Bay area.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Westfield Countryside shopping mall in Clearwater has closed amid concerns over protests, some of which have turned violent, in the Tampa Bay area.

"For the welfare of our customers, employees and retail partners, we are currently closed," the mall wrote in a statement on its website. "We strongly believe in the importance of inclusivity and in the strength of our community - please stay safe, and we look forward to reopening to serve you soon."

The mall tentatively appears to be reopening Thursday at 11 a.m., according to its web page.

Earlier this week, 10 Tampa Bay told you how two other malls -- International Plaza and WestShore Plaza -- had decided to keep their doors shut Sunday after University Mall was damaged. All three malls have since reopened.

More than 40 people were arrested Saturday night during protests in the Tampa area on various charges ranging from burglary to rioting to carrying concealed firearms. The Champs Sports store on Fowler Avenue in Tampa was burned down.

