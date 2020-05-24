Crews respond to Tampa hotel fire

The fire has been put out and no one was injured.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Fire Rescue crews were able to put out a fire at the Westin Hotel Sunday morning.

The call came around 9:20 a.m. Guests were in the process of evacuating when crews arrived at the Westin Hotel located on W Courtney Campbell Causeway.

Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the 13th floor. They found the source of the fire inside a guest room and were able to quickly put it out.

An investigator from the fire marshal's office is on scene to determine the

cause and origin of the fire.



There were no injuries reported at the scene.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

