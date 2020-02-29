ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A teen who law enforcement said shot and killed his friend inside a Tampa police officer's home is charged with manslaughter. The shooting happened in December.

Police said four boys were involved and one of them is a son of a police officer. They said the son managed to get into a locked room and grabbed a gun.

There was no magazine, but there was a bullet in the chamber. One of the boys was playing video games when officers said another shot him in the head and killed him.

The teen who shot the gun was not the officer’s son. Investigators said it was a “tragic accident where all the boys mistakenly believed the gun was not loaded.”

The Tampa officer who owned the gun will not be charged.

10News talked to retired law enforcement officer Larry McKinnon about what every gun owner should know about safely securing their firearms, so they don't get into the hands of kids.

McKinnon said everyone should have two things: a gun safe, which we found as cheap as $18 online, and a trigger lock which we found for about $9.

McKinnon said it was just as important for parents to teach their kids about gun safety, even if they don't own a gun.

"It should always be a curriculum of parents to teach their children gun safety, because regardless of whether you own a gun or not, children are going to be exposed to guns. Whether they're at sleepovers, whether they're in a another car that maybe some teen's parents own, and they find a gun in the glove box and find one, they need to be prepared what to do when they find that," McKinnon said.

McKinnon said if they find a gun, kids should know not to touch it but instead should tell an adult right away.

He said every owner should go to the range and take a safety course to learn how to handle their guns.

Under Florida law, adults can be held liable if they don't safely store guns when children are in the home.

