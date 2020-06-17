Here is a list of canceled Independence Day celebrations across Tampa Bay

There are still a few places that plan on holding a 4th of July celebration.

TAMPA, Fla. — Fourth of July celebrations across the Tampa Bay area are being canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here is a list of all the cities that have canceled:

Clearwater

Tampa

Gulfport

Tarpon Springs

Siesta Key

Sarasota

Treasure Island

Redington Shores

Largo

St Petersburg

The most recent cancellation was Tampa's Boom by the Bay. City leaders said they were canceling because of the area's recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

As of June 17, the Florida Department of Health was reporting 82,719 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, and 3,018 people have died statewide.

Not all hope is lost for catching a firework show in the Tampa Bay area.

The City of North Port will still have a 4th of July celebration, but you'll need a parking pass. The city added the requirement this year due to health and crowd concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For people who live in Manatee County, the 4th of July fireworks are just coming a little later this year.

The annual show over the Manatee River will be postponed to Labor Day.

What other people are reading right now: