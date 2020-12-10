What is a sinkhole?

Florida is one of the leading states to see sinkhole activity.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — It's a question you might be wondering since a big hole showed up in Pasco County and you've seen it called a "suspected sinkhole" or "depression" and not a sinkhole.

According to the United States Geological Survey, sinkholes are "an area of ground that has no natural external surface drainage -- when it rains, the water stays inside the sinkhole and typically drains into the subsurface."

The USGS says Florida, Texas, Alabama, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Pennsylvania lead the nation for states where sinkholes will cause the most damage.

Sinkholes can vary in size: They can measure from a few feet across to hundreds of acres. They can also be less a foot deep to more than 100 feet deep, the USGS said.

You can find sinkholes where the rock under the surface is limestone, carbonate rock, salt beds, or rocks that can naturally be dissolved by groundwater circulating through them. As the rock dissolves, spaces and caverns develop underground.

You can find more out about sinkholes on the USGS's website.

