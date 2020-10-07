Pasco County superintendent on reopening schools: 'We've got your back'

They were given three options, but a majority of parents and staff opted for traditional, in-person learning this school year, the superintendent said.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — As schools in Tampa Bay work to give students and staff a safe environment to return to the classroom in the fall, Pasco County Schools say one option is standing out to parents.

In a video posted to Facebook on Thursday, Superintendent Kurt Browning said nearly seven out of every 10 parents have opted for a traditional, in-person classroom experience for their children.

"To those of you, parents and staff, who are choosing to return to school or the workplace, I want to say, 'We've got your back,'" Browning said.

He added that the district is continuing to fine-tune their back-to-school plan amid a fluid pandemic and that health and safety are the top priorities.

Parents and staff had three options in Pasco County for the return to education.

Along with the traditional approach, options included mySchool Online and virtual schooling. Below is how the district describes each:

Traditional

This model represents a return to the school campus and the classroom where students will interact directly with their teacher(s) and classmates. The school day will follow the standard bell times and standard schedule that includes all the core classes and other subject areas. In short, it represents a return to the traditional school environment – with several significant changes involving enhanced health and safety precautions.

mySchool Online

This model is designed for families who would like to maintain their connection to their enrolled school, but don’t yet feel comfortable sending their student(s) back to school in August. Students will attend school remotely, following the standard school schedule and bell times.

Virtual School

Our nationally-recognized Pasco eSchool has successfully served thousands of full time students learning online since 2009. This full time virtual school experience is ideal for students who wish to have more control over their learning path and pace, and for whom a flexible daily schedule is important. In this learning model, students often work on assignments during non-traditional hours, and maintain contact with their teacher and classmates using web-based class sessions, email, text messages, and phone calls.

Pasco County's announcement on its back-to-school plan comes just days after the Florida Department of Education ordered all public and charter schools to reopen brick-and-mortar buildings at least five days per week.

The decision ensures all students have the option to do traditional learning if they choose.

