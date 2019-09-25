CLEARWATER, Fla. — A wheel snapped off an airplane during landing Wednesday in Clearwater.

Firefighters say it happened just after 11:30 a.m. at Clearwater Airpark on Hercules Avenue.

A wheel on the left side, under a wing of the small plane, snapped off during landing -- causing the aircraft to tip slightly.

Emergency crews checked out the pilot, but he does not appear to have any significant injuries.

