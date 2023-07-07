Wheels of Success donates 1,200th car to caregiver in need

The organization said many recipients say the car is a lifeline that turned their lives around.

TAMPA, Florida — As Wheels of Success celebrates its 20th anniversary of giving back to the community, the organization was excited to donate its 1,200th car to a well-deserved working family.

For two decades, Wheels of Success has been able to provide cars to hard-working people in need of transportation to get to work, the organization said in a news release.

Not only do they provide a way to work, but the cars also help take kids to school and other activities.

"They are a lifeline to major healthcare needs too," Wheels of Success said.

The vehicles come from community donations and community partners. For those who are looking to become a recipient, you must be working full-time in Hillsborough, Pasco or Pinellas counties.

"Many past recipients call the vehicle a lifeline that turned their lives around," Wheels of Success said in a statement.