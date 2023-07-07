Wheels of Success donates 1,200th car to caregiver in need

TAMPA, Florida — As Wheels of Success celebrates its 20th anniversary of giving back to the community, the organization was excited to donate its 1,200th car to a well-deserved working family.
For two decades, Wheels of Success has been able to provide cars to hard-working people in need of transportation to get to work, the organization said in a news release.
Not only do they provide a way to work, but the cars also help take kids to school and other activities.
"They are a lifeline to major healthcare needs too," Wheels of Success said.
The vehicles come from community donations and community partners. For those who are looking to become a recipient, you must be working full-time in Hillsborough, Pasco or Pinellas counties.
"Many past recipients call the vehicle a lifeline that turned their lives around," Wheels of Success said in a statement.
The non-profit is also in desperate need of donated cars. Without the help of the community and its partners, they might not have enough cars to participate in its annual 12 Cars for Christmas. Contact them by phone at 813-417-1090 or online here.