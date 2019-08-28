BARTOW, Florida — Free sandbags are available for people who live in Polk County.

Beginning Wednesday morning, sand and sandbags will be provided at six locations.

Each household is allowed 10 sandbags to prevent floodwaters from damaging your home.

You have to bring your own shovel to the following fill locations:

Mulberry – 900 NE 5th St., Mulberry, (863) 519-4734

Lakeland – 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland (863) 815-6701

Fort Meade – 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade (863) 285-6588

Frostproof – 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof (863) 635-7879

Auburndale – 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale (863) 965-5524

Dundee – 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee, (863) 421-3367

Sites are open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. On Friday only Fort Meade and Frostproof will be open.

The following Monday only Mulberry, Lakeland, Auburndale and Dundee will be open. These dates can change based on the storm's track and intensity.