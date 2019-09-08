ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, have reignited the debate over so-called "Red Flag Laws" across the country.

Florida already has a "Red Flag Law" on the books, part of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act passed by lawmakers after the Parkland shooting.

But a bill filed this week would expand the scope of Florida's law to allow family members to petition courts for risk protection orders.

“I don’t support that," said Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, who also serves as president of the Florida Sheriff's Association and sits on the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission.

"The reason I don’t support that is I don’t see a need for it," he added. "People have the absolute ability today to get that in court and get that before a judge and that is to call law enforcement.

"And one of the things that concerns me about people off the street being able to go in and petition the court is some people do that with not good motives, some people do it vindictively. They’re doing it to get at somebody and I can tell you that we have a very strict and rigorous oversight process.”

