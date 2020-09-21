Why RBG's passing could mobilize even more voters this November

A political analyst says he's expecting the biggest turnout in American history after the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

TAMPA, Fla. — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a champion for women's rights, LGBTQ rights and equality.

Her passing has groups that fight for civil rights and equality feeling worried. Tampa NOW, the local chapter of the National Organization for Women, fights to end discrimination based on sex.

"For myself and I'm sure along with every other woman in this country, I felt a deep heartfelt remorse and after that the immediate reaction was fear of what's to come, especially in such an important election year," said Erika Levy, the president of Tampa NOW, "Everything is at stake."

The Supreme Court could make decisions on pivotal cases in its next session, including healthcare access and restrictions on contraceptive care.

This will drive voters to the polls, regardless if a new Supreme Court justice is nominated before November's election or not, according to 10 Tampa Bay's political analyst.

"Voter turnout will be off the charts. This will be the highest voter turnout, I believe, in American History. It was already going to be high because of President Donald Trump...But now what we know is that if the Republicans push forward with this nomination, the Bernie Sanders type people who said 'We didn't get our guy, we don't want to be out there [voting]' and the young people who are normally passive, we'll see higher numbers in those ranks because they know this is about their future," said Dr. Lars Hafner.

"I think this shows that we can't rely on one person at the top to help us through some of our most important issues," said Levy. Ginsburg was often one to write a dissenting opinion when it came to cases concerning women's and LGTBQ issues.

"We have to think about where we are in this country with our rights and where we want to be to make sure this country continues on the promise of equality for all," said Levy, encouraging voters to cast ballots for local and national politicians who align with their personal beliefs best.

