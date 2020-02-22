ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — This weekend is the Seventh Annual Localtopia. The one-day event showcases local businesses in the Tampa Bay area and encourages visitors to in turn "shop local."

For Brandee Menoher, this will be her first Localtopia as a vendor.

“In my former life I worked as a nonprofit executive, and then I had a little bit of an 'Eat Pray Love' moment, went to Bali and traveled around Southeast Asia on a motorbike. And decided I wanted to give this entrepreneurial ship a start," said Menoher.

She has been to Localtopia all six years and is now excited to be on the other side.

"I personally have set a goal, I want to make 30 sales tomorrow,” declared Menoher.

Those 30 sales will mean more money spent on Kayu and the community.

It all comes down to this: the local multiplier effect.

What that means is local businesses, with local owners, and local workers, will take the money they make from you, and spend it back in the community.

Menoher abides by that rule.

"Any day of the week I can possibly choose a mom and pop store, or a local restaurant over a chain, I will drive further to go and get to that one."

Other business owners just like her act in the same manner, with greater frequency than chain stores.

Studies have shown that if you take $100 and spend it at a local store, that will result in $45 being spent in the community through things like payroll, goods and services and food.

Compared to chains, that same $100 would result in $14 being spent back in the community.

When you consider shopping online, about $1.02 goes back to the community.

Localtopia starts Saturday in Williams Park at 10 a.m.

RELATED: Localtopia celebrates all things local on Saturday

RELATED: Last-minute Christmas shoppers fill local shops but most business is online

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter