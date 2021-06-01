Wildfires send smoke across the Suncoast Parkway

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Wildfires in Pasco and Hernando Counties are sending smoke across the Suncoast Parkway.
No homes were threatened, as of early Tuesday afternoon, but the Florida Forest Service had brush trucks and tractors positioned at a few spots to make sure the flames don't spread.
A representative with the Florida Forest Service's Withlacoochee Forestry Center said the fires were likely smoldering from lightning strikes over the weekend but became visible this week. The Florida Forest Service is working at least seven wildfires due to the line of storms that previously passed through.
The service won't issue burn authorizations for the time being, due to the heightened danger of fires.
