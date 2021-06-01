x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Local News

Wildfires send smoke across the Suncoast Parkway

State crews are trying to ensure they don't spread.
Credit: FOX43

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Wildfires in Pasco and Hernando Counties are sending smoke across the Suncoast Parkway.

No homes were threatened, as of early Tuesday afternoon, but the Florida Forest Service had brush trucks and tractors positioned at a few spots to make sure the flames don't spread.

A representative with the Florida Forest Service's Withlacoochee Forestry Center said the fires were likely smoldering from lightning strikes over the weekend but became visible this week. The Florida Forest Service is working at least seven wildfires due to the line of storms that previously passed through.

The service won't issue burn authorizations for the time being, due to the heightened danger of fires.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter