TAMPA, Fla. -- Florida lawmakers want Congress to pay for more Customs and Border Protection officers at the state's airports and seaports.

In a letter sent Thursday to the Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security, state lawmakers want 500 new CPB officers for 2019, an addition to the more than 300 hired this year.

Sens. Bill Nelson and Marco Rubio, as well as Reps. Charlie Crist and Dennis Ross, believe having more officers is a necessary expense.

“Long wait times and delayed processing of goods discourage travel and create unnecessary barriers to trade, undermining economic activity in the United States,” they wrote.

Bringing more officers on, they believe, could boost the economy and create 16,600 jobs.

This could also impact Florida's opioid problem. They say more officers at the ports could help combat the flow of drugs coming.

