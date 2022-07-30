x
Star Trek star William Shatner visits for Tampa Bay Comic Convention

10 Tampa Bay talked with the screen legend about his extraordinary life.
FILE - In this May 6, 2018 file photo, actor William Shatner takes questions from reporters after delivering the commencement address at New England Institute of Technology graduation ceremonies, in Providence, R.I. Star Trek’s Captain Kirk is rocketing into space this month — boldly going where no other sci-fi actors have gone. Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, announced Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 that Shatner will blast off from West Texas on Oct. 12. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, file)

Fifty-six years after the original Star Trek first aired, and William Shatner is showing no signs of slowing down.

"I've been lucky. I've broken things, bones and things like that in stunts and other things, but I've never really been wrecked. I’ve got the life force still. I’ve got the vitality," Shatner said.

At 91 years old, the actor continues to break boundaries, last year he made history as the oldest person to fly into space. He was noticeably emotional when he returned. He said it made him think about the destruction of such a beautiful planet.

“I've been fascinated by this very interconnection about how the 5 billion years of evolution have resulted in this most beautiful planet, and we're seeing now everything burning and drying up and changing," he said. "I felt that. I saw that implicitly on my trip there. That's what moved me. I was in mourning. I was in grief for the world."

It’s not the first time Shatner has made history. His on-screen kiss with co-star Nichelle Nichols is often referred to as the first interracial kiss on American television.

"To me it was a kiss, and people took it as groundbreaking and you talk about it 60 years later. My god, that's a piece of historical stuff, flint," he said.

His portrayal of James Kirk in Star Trek is arguably his most iconic role, but Shatner says he’s never even seen many of the his own episodes and hasn't caught up on any of the current Star Trek Series either.

"It's embarrassing," he laughed. "I got to tell you, people come up and say, I'm Captain Kirk! I go whoa, really?"

Shatner attended the Tampa Comic Convention on Friday and Saturday. 

