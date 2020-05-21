‘If they’re unhealthy, you will be unhealthy’: The call for more COVID-19 testing in Wimauma

Why access to COVID-19 testing in Wimauma could affect what’s on your dinner table.

WIMAUMA, Fla — For weeks, 10 Tampa Bay has been telling you about COVID-19 hitting diverse communities harder than others.

Wimauma is no different.

Wimauma’s population is 76 percent Hispanic with a huge migrant farm worker community. Community leaders are hoping to test more members of that community.

“These are the people that spend 10-12 hours a day in a field planting and growing the crops that we eat. It is in your best interest for those people to be the healthiest they can be. If they’re unhealthy, you will be unhealthy,” said Liz Gutierrez, CEO of Enterprising Latinas, which works with Wimauma families in need.

Gutierrez said the biggest barrier to COVID-19 testing there has been a lack of transportation.

The closest testing site is in Ruskin, about nine miles away.

Not a huge distance if you’ve got a ride, but certainly not walkable.

“Some people think that, because it’s in Ruskin, it’s available. And it’s not,” said Gutierrez.

Hillsborough County tells 10 Tampa Bay help is out there.

For more than two weeks, the county has been offering at-home testing for people who don’t have access to reliable transportation or who are homebound.

But only a handful of people in Wimauma have taken advantage of that.

The county says it has tested 307 people in Wimauma for COVID-19, but only three were at-home tests.

If you live in Hillsborough County, you can call 813-272-5900 and tell them you need at-home testing.

According to Census data, 74 percent of people in Wimauma speak a language other than English at home.

The county says it’s ready for that.

“At the testing site we have in Ruskin to make sure that we have a lot of translators available. We also have translators available on the line that you call to schedule appointments for testing,” said Hillsborough County Commissioner Sandy Murman.

Murman said there are concerns that COVID-19 could easily spread in a community like Wimauma.

“The migrant community is a very close-knit community. So, you know if there’s any potential for something to spread fairly quickly, that would be a community that would be a top concern. Our underserved areas in the whole county, that’s what we fear the most,” said Murman.

10 Investigates checked the Census data and found the average number of people living in a household there is 4.2.

Compare that to Tampa, where it’s nearly half that: 2.4.

