Winn-Dixie limits purchases of Thanksgiving items

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — What's a Thanksgiving without the turkey? Winn-Dixies across the United States are putting a cap on how many turkeys a customer can buy to make sure everyone is able to have one on their table come Thursday.

Citing supply chain shortages, the retailer is enforcing a purchase limit of one turkey per customer.

The limit only pertains to turkeys, but Winn-Dixie leadership officials are asking customers to only purchase what's needed for their household when it comes to essential holiday items.

"Like other retailers, our stores aren't immune to the current supply chain challenges," Director of PR and Community at Southeastern Grocers, Meredith Hurley, said.

Winn-Dixie is not alone in limiting purchases within its stores. Publix Supermarkets has also established a more severe purchase limit on certain holiday items. The limits include plastic plates, cutlery, bacon, toilet paper, refrigerated snacks, sausage, sports drinks, and more.

Not only is stock low, but the price for groceries this Thanksgiving is high. Experts say high food prices are a result of rising inflation, supply chain disruptions, and pandemic-related factors.