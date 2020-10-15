x
Police to hold news conference on double homicide in Winter Haven

The conference is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Winter Haven Police Chief Charlie Bird plans to give an update on a double homicide that happened in the city. 

He plans to speak at 3:30 p.m., the department said in a release. 

Details on the case haven't been released, but police say two people were killed. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

